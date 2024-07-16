Quota reform protesters to announce next set of programmes tonight

Quota reform protesters tonight said they would announce the next set of programmes tonight.

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the anti-quote student movement, said state-sponsored attacks were carried out across the country against the protesters involved in the movement.

"Our movement will continue till our demands are met," he said while addressing the gathering at the end of their programme in front of the residence of the vice-chancellor of Dhaka University around 8:45pm.