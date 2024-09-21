Public cooperation essential to protect and recover rivers: Syeda Rizwana Hasan

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, emphasised the need to protect Bangladesh's rivers and recover those that have been encroached upon.

She today stated that strict enforcement of laws will be initiated for this purpose, and public cooperation is essential.

She also mentioned that cost-effective plans will be developed to clean rivers, and a campaign against polythene and plastic will be launched.

The adviser made these remarks as the chief guest at a special event held at Bangladesh Tourism Corporation, on the occasion of World Rivers Day 2024 and the presentation of the River Award 2024.

She highlighted that rivers are not only natural resources but also deeply connected to our culture and livelihoods.

To ensure a healthy environment for future generations, it is crucial to make the rivers pollution-free.

She also urged everyone to work together to protect and clean the rivers.

At the event, three individuals were honoured with the Mark Angelo River Award 2024 for their significant contributions to river conservation.

This year, in the individual category, Mukit Majumdar Babu, chairman of Prakriti O Jibon Foundation, received the award. In the research category, Mohammad Ejaz, chairman of the River and Delta Research Center, was recognised.

In the journalism category, Iftekhar Mahmud, special correspondent of Prothom Alo, was honoured.

The event was presided over by Muhammad Monir Hossain, chairman of the Bangladesh River Foundation.

A documentary on the rivers of Bangladesh was also screened at the event.

Environmentalists, academicians, and civil society representatives from various levels were present.