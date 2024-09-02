Protests in front of multiple factories demanding equal rights in job

Job seekers demanding gender equality staged protests this morning in front of at least four garment factories on the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail highways.

The demonstrations have been ongoing since 10:00am, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Gazipur Traffic Police Inspector Al Mamun said that traffic flow on the highways has been disrupted due to the protests, leading to severe traffic congestion.

Samad Mia, in-charge of Joydebpur Fire Service in Gazipur, said that around 10:30am, protesters set fire in front of the gate of the Texeurop (BD) Ltd factory on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

He added that he was heading to the scene with members of the army.

Besides, protesters have set fire to materials taken out of Brothers Fashion factory in front of the factory's entrance at Bhogra Bypass.

Two units from the Joydebpur Fire Service are working to control the fires, according to fire service.

Meanwhile, at least 300 job-seekers blocked the road in front of Viyellatex factory in Tongi area around 10:00am, demanding equal rights for men and women in job recruitment.

Similarly, on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, job seekers have blocked the road and staged protests in front of Interstoff Apparels Ltd, a factory located in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area of Kaliakair Upazila.