Political churn Bangladesh's 'internal matter' but India wants stable relationship: Jaishankar

The political churn in Bangladesh is the country's "internal matter", but India is keen to continue what was a stable relationship, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told NDTV today.

"What happens is their internal matter. Bangladesh is our neighbour and the relationship, on our part, is something we want to keep stable. We have good trade... our people-to-people ties are good... I want to keep the relationship that way," Jaishankar said on the Bangladesh crisis.

Last week, Bangladesh's interim government's chief adviser Prof Md Yunus said Bangladesh too wants to maintain its previous good relationship with India, but that these ties should reflect "fairness and equality".