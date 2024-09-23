Police trying to arrest more students involved in DU mob killing: DMP

Police are trying to arrested more of the students who were involved in the killing of Tofazzal Hossain inside Dhaka University's Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall.

"We are investigating the case with top priority," said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's media wing, during a press conference at the DMP's media centre today.

The DC said Dhaka University authorities have already formed a committee to carry out their own investigation.

"They shared some findings. We are in contact with them and are actively trying to arrest those involved in the murder," he added.

The police have so far arrested six students in connection with the murder.

Asked about the total number of the students involved in the incident, Talebur said police investigation is ongoing and whoever is found to be involved will be arrested.

Regarding traffic discipline on the city streets, the DC said traffic police are working hard to stop battery-run rickshaws on the major roads.

Police are consulting with the stake holders to free the Sat Rasta Road from trucks, he said.

Replying to a query on the absence of police force members after evening, the police officer said 216 structures including 22 police stations in Dhaka have been partially or completely destroyed, and police are working to normalise the situation by renovating these facilities.

Regarding police officers who have not yet joined their stations, he said that the force members have to adhere to specific laws and service regulations. If someone is absent without permission, departmental action will be taken as per the rules.