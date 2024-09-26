No specific threat around Durga Puja, but police remains on high alert: IGP

Inspector General of Police Mainul Islam today said there is no specific threat centring Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community.

"Yet, the police will be on high alert. There will be no compromise on security," he said replying to a query after attending a programme at Tourist Police Headquarters in Dhaka.

He said the Hindu community will be able to celebrate their festival peacefully as police will ensure full security.

Replying to another query on the insufficient police patrol teams across the country, the police chief said the police activities were at halt for some days but all the units are now working at full capacity.

The patrol vehicles that were damaged during the movement have already been replaced. In some places, alternative arrangements were done to continue patrolling even in remote areas, he said.