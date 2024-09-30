No arrests after 3 days

Three days have passed since the double murder in Dhaka's Gulshan area on Friday morning, but law enforcement has yet to make any arrests.

Khalilur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner of Gulshan Zone, said they are making efforts but have not been able to make any arrests so far.

The decomposing bodies of Rafiq, 62, a wholesale cigarette seller, and his employee Sabbir, 15, were recovered from a tin-roofed house in the Gulshan-2 neighbourhood area.

Rafiq, a caretaker of an empty plot of land on Road 108, had been living in the tin-roofed house for the past decade. He had also been running a wholesale cigarette shop on the same plot.

Yesterday, doctors of the forensic medicine department conducted autopsies at the mortuary of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Morgue sources said Rafiq had stab wounds in the throat, chest, and head, while Sabbir had stab injuries in the head.

Rafiq's son, Arifur Rahman Bappi, who went through CCTV footage collected from the area, told The Daily Star that the double murder took place early Friday morning.

According to Bappi, a recently hired employee killed both victims. The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, fled the scene with a significant amount of cash and cigarettes from Rafiq's shop.

Citing the contents of the CCTV footage, Bappi said the employee was seen exiting the house, where Rafiq and Sabbir had been staying, around 6:30am on Friday. Later, a pickup van arrived at the scene, on which the employee was seen loading multiple sacks with the help of the driver.