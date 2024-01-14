A new food lane in town

Nights are just the opposite of the mad haste and the chaos that are Dhaka days. As the evening progresses and the rush dies down, the city awakes in a whole different tangent; it is time when the street food scene of this metro comes to life.

We all know the regular haunts -- Bailey Road, Taltala, Banani 11, and Mohammadpur -- but there is another hidden street that is full of lively activity featuring all sorts of delights. Eskaton or Paribagh are now almost at the beginning of becoming a food hub in Dhaka.

Street Food of Paribagh, as the place is known by, is at Eskaton Garden Road, near Paribagh footbridge and it is the latest bustling street market in town. Unlike other streets, it is situated at the dead end near BTCL (Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited) headquarters. The activities begin at 6:00pm and continue until 11:00pm. The best part of this street is its corner placement. Unlike other food lanes, there is ample space to walk around and check out the delicious array of food this street has to offer.

The famous kalai ruti, a speciality of Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi, is a flatbread made of black gram (mashkalai) and rice flour. The dish served with mashed aubergine mixed with mustard oil, onions, and burnt red chilli, along with a piece of kalai ruti costs Tk 50. And then there are other add-ons, spicy duck curry, and beef tripe. The carts also sell rice flour bread with nihari and offer an assortment of rice cakes.

Recently, momos have become the most favoured street food in Dhaka, mostly because the steamed, bite-size food is healthy and filling. The carts in this street have BBQ momos, which are slightly charred with a blowtorch. The gimmick of the entire act adds to the attraction. Selling non-stop with a Tk 17 profit from each plate -- this is the story of one single cart. All similar food stalls are buzzing with activity, a testament to the popularity of the place.

Pizzas are popular. The stalls selling them have live action going on; it is prepared with exotic and fresh ingredients, following a fusion-style technique and is cooked in wood-fired ovens. Plastic stools are scattered around the place which gives an alfresco dine-in feeling. Cheesy French fries, spiral potato fries on sticks, fresh fruit juice, coffee/tea --all are present here. The tea cart has six to seven variations of motka cha alone!

However, people's real favourite are the barbeque joints. They offer assorted seafood like crabs, coral fish, tilapia, tuna, and surma. The marinated fish are on display and customers can order according to their choice. The place offers delicious poultry and meat barbeque on the menu comprising beef chaap, chicken sheek, and chicken Hariyali kabab.

Dinner at this food lane starts for only Tk 100 per head and that is not bad at all. Moreover, if you are strapped for money, treating your friends or yourself to a delicious low-priced dinner, is not an issue here. The place is a must-visit to lift your spirits on these foggy nights of January.