More areas to feel the chill

Nighttime temperature may fall from tonight

As night temperatures keep plummeting due to the ongoing cold wave, people from the low-income group are suffering from a lack of adequate warm clothes. With no other option in hand, these two women, living on the street near the Alia Madrasa ground in Sylhet city, yesterday resorted to wrapping themselves in discarded plastic bags to retain as much of their body heat as possible. The photo was taken around 1:00am – when the night temperature was 13.5 degrees Celsius. PHOTO: SHEIKH NASIR

A mild cold wave is sweeping over several districts and is expected to spread further.

The areas affected are Naogaon's Badalgachi upazila, Saidpur district in Rangpur division, Panchagarh's Tentulia upazila, Nilphamari's Dimla upazila, and Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila.

"The cold wave sweeping over these places and will spread as night temperatures in those areas may dip further from tonight [last night]," said Hafizur Rahman, meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The country's lowest temperature yesterday was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur.

Even though the temperature in Dhaka had risen a little to 14.2 degrees Celsius yesterday, cold gusty wind was present.

Schoolchildren are having to suffer the cold as educational institutions have been instructed to close only if temperatures plummet below 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, people from the low-income group, children and the elderly people are also the worst sufferers of the cold.

According to the Met office, a mild cold wave occurs when the temperature ranges from 10 to eight degrees Celsius; a moderate cold wave occurs when it is 7.9-6 degrees, and a severe cold wave when it is 5.9-4 degrees.

Less than four degrees Celsius is a very severe cold wave.

According the forecast, moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight till morning and may continue till noon in places.

It said air navigation, inland river communication and road communication may be disrupted during that time.

Meanwhile, night temperatures may fall slightly while day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged.