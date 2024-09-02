Metro rail authorities preparing to start operation on Fridays

Metro rail authority has started taking preparation to operate trains on Fridays soon, said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd.

"We have to change the software and do some other work to start operations on Friday. Our team has started the preparation," he told The Daily Star today.

Asked from when trains may start operating on Fridays, he said, "Give us some time. We will be able give the timeframe within few days."