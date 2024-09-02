News
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 02:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 02:46 PM

News

Metro rail authorities preparing to start operation on Fridays

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 02:21 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 02:46 PM
Photo: Star

Metro rail authority has started taking preparation to operate trains on Fridays soon, said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd.

"We have to change the software and do some other work to start operations on Friday. Our team has started the preparation," he told The Daily Star today.

metro at night
Metro at night!

Asked from when trains may start operating on Fridays, he said, "Give us some time. We will be able give the timeframe within few days."

