Menon placed on remand in case over attempted murder of Mirza Abbas

Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers Party and a key leader of the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance, was placed on a three-day remand in a case filed on August 28 over an attempted to murder BNP leader Mirza Abbas.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Mainul Islam Khan Puluk, a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, produced him with a five-day remand prayer in the case filed with Shahbagh Police Station.

Before that, Menon was shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application before the court in this regard.

In today's remand prayer, the IO said Menon and his partymen were directly involved with the attack on BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and his partymen in front of the Segunbagicha kitchen market during an election campaign around 11:00am on December 15, 2018. The attack also injured several of them.

So, he needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident, he said.

However, the defence submitted an application, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their client was not involved with the incident.

Menon was produced before the court today on completion of a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of 45-year-old trader Abdul Wadud in the city's New Market area during the quota protests on July 19.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that Mirza Abbas reportedly came under attack when he was electioneering near Shegunbagicha area on December 15, 2018.

Recently, Menon has also been made Hasina's co-accused in a number of cases over the deaths in clashes between protesters and law enforcers during the student-led movement.

During the past Awami League government, Menon had first served as the civil aviation and tourism minister, and later as the social welfare minister. He was elected MP from Barishal-2 in the last national polls held on January 7.

Menon, who is the chief of the Workers Party had also served as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education.