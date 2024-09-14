News
Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 14, 2024 01:55 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 02:09 PM

News

Man arrested for ‘shooting at students’ on August 5

Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 14, 2024 01:55 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 02:09 PM
Photo: Collected

Rab arrested a Jubo League leader, accused of shooting at students during the quota reform movement and subsequent anti-government protests, from Cumilla's Daudkandi early today.

Jahirul Islam Rubel, a member of Jubo League's Rajshahi city unit, was arrested around 12:45am. He was accused of firing at students in Rajshahi on August 5, said Lt Col Munim Ferdous, Rab's legal and media wing director, in a press release last night.

A video, supposedly of Rubel firing at protesters, went viral on social media afterwards, drawing widespread criticism.

According to the press release, Rubel, alongside other Awami League activists, was seen carrying two firearms and firing at students on August 5. He, alongside his peers, went into hiding after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country later that day.

