Lightning strikes kill five in Sylhet, Sunamganj

A total of five people were killed in lightning strike in three upazilas of Sylhet and Sunamganj yesterday.

Of them, two died in each of Jaintapur and Kanaighat upazilas in Sylhet, and one in Sunamganj's Bishwambharpur upazila.

In Jaintapur, Nahid Ahmed, 13, son of Nurul Haque of Agfout village; and Abdul Mannan, 45, son of Kala Miah of Babarband village, died in two separate incidents, confirmed Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Police Station.

In Kanaighat, Kala Miah, 28, of Kewtihaor village; and Nur Uddin, 60, of Dholoimati died in separate lightning strikes, said Kanaighat Police Station OC Jahangir Hossain Sarder.

In Biswamnarpur, Deen Islam, 65, of Charpara village, was killed in lightning strike, confirmed Bishwambharpur Police Station OC Kawsar Alam.