Lightning strike kills two in Sylhet, collapsed tree leads to gridlock on highway

Two people were killed today after being struck by lightning at different spots in Sylhet's Jaintiapur upazila.

The deceased are Nahid Ahmed, 13, son of Nurul Haque of Agfout village, and Abdul Mannan, 45, of Babarband village, said Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintiapur Police Station.

Meanwhile, four passengers of a microbus were injured after a tree collapsed on the vehicle during a thunderstorm around 1:00pm at Tetli area in the district's Dakshin Surma upazila.

The incident led to a gridlock at Dhaka-Sylhet Highway. Later, firefighters removed the tree and cleared the gridlock.