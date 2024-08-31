Light to moderate rain across country; Cyclone ‘Asna’ forms in Arabian Sea

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely, says BMD. Photo: Star

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across various parts of the country over the next 24 hours, starting from 9:00am today.

The monsoon remains less active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay, according to the latest weather bulletin.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely at a few places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and at one or two places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy falls expected in some areas," the bulletin states.

Meanwhile, a well-marked low pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay has moved in a west or northwest direction, intensifying into a monsoon depression over the same region, off the north Andhra-South Odisha coast of India, as of 6:00am today.

The depression is expected to continue moving west or northwest and may cross the north Andhra-South Odisha coast by midnight.

Meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir mentioned that maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist distant cautionary Signal No 1 due to the depression.

Additionally, a cyclone named "Asna" has formed in the Arabian Sea and is likely to make landfall along the coasts of either India's Gujarat or Pakistan's Karachi.

Due to the depression, all fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to stay close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

In the next 24 hours, both day and night temperatures are expected to rise slightly across the country. The wind direction in Dhaka is forecasted to be west or northwesterly at speeds of 8-12 km/h.