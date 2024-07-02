Khaleda to return home this evening after 10 days in hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is set to return to her Gulshan residence this evening after receiving treatment for 10 days at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

"She will be discharged from the hospital today as per the advice of the medical board. The board has taken the decision after reviewing her health and latest medical reports," said AZM Zahid Hossain, Khaleda's personal physician.

The BNP chairperson will now receive proper treatment at home, he added.

BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan confirmed that the BNP chief is scheduled to leave the hospital at 5:00pm for her residence.

Khaleda Zia, 79, was rushed to Evercare Hospital in an ambulance on June 22 after suddenly falling ill at her Gulshan residence.

A team of specialist doctors, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, successfully implanted a pacemaker in her chest the following day.

The former prime minister has long battled various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Khaleda's doctors have recommended sending her abroad for treatment since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

On October 26 last year, three US specialist doctors completed the hepatic procedure known as a transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) to stop water accumulation in her stomach and chest, and bleeding in her liver.