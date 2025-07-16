'It felt like an abduction'

Khairul Islam, a 48-year-old primary school teacher in Assam's Murigaon village, had just finished his evening lessons on May 27 when he was dragged into a nightmare.

Khairul Master, as he is locally known, was audibly shaken when recalling the day during a telephone conversation with The Daily Star yesterday.

When he heard that this paper was calling from Bangladesh, his voice broke.

"Bangladesh gave me a new life," he said. "I will pray for this country from the bottom of my heart for the rest of my life."

Khairul recounted how members of India's Border Security Force (BSF) arrived without warning. "They came to take me away. I resisted. I kept asking, 'Why me? What did I do?' But they didn't answer. They slapped me."

What followed, he described, felt like an abduction.

"They struck me with a truncheon. Then they blindfolded me, tied my hands, and shoved me into a vehicle. I drove for four to five hours. I didn't know where we were going."

When the blindfold finally came off, he realised he was no longer in India.

"It was Bangladesh," he said.

"But to my surprise, people treated me with kindness. They fed me and arranged medical treatment for my injured legs."

Khairul was not the only one from his village pushed across the border.

Zainal Abedin, a farmer from the same area, said he too was sent to Bangladesh by BSF that day.

"I returned to India on May 29," said Zainal. "BSF has been sending people like us into Bangladesh, even though we have homes, land here [in Assam]. Our entire lives are in Assam."

He believes religion played a role.

"They're doing this only because we are Muslims," he said, adding, "I don't even know which border they used to send me across. My eyes were blindfolded the whole time. But in Bangladesh, we were treated with dignity. The BGB gave us food and shelter."

They are among at least 1,900 individuals, including around 120 Indian nationals and over 200 Rohingyas, who have been forcibly pushed into Bangladesh by Indian authorities since May 7, according to official data.

Sources in the BGB said that these Indians have managed to go back.

Another Indian, Nizam Ahmed, 30, from Hojai district in Assam, said he was the son of a former Indian police officer and has lived his entire life in Assam.

But on June 25, local police picked him up over a "D-voter" (doubtful voter) tag, an issue he said was already resolved back in 2011.

"I'm a driver by profession. The police came knocking at 4:30am and told me to go to the station. Later, they took me to the SP office, where they took my fingerprint and made me fill out forms."

He was bussed to a holding centre and then forced to cross the border at night on June 27.

"A Bangladeshi woman helped us get in touch with someone who later helped us 'surrender'."

Sanjima Begum said her father, Abdul Latif, a farmer, was sent across the border on May 23 and he returned on May 25.

"In Assam, if you're Muslim, they try to prove you're Bangladeshi. That's what's happening," she said.

The Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said push-ins of Indian nationals and Rohingyas by BSF have become regular.

"We've asked for proper, legal handovers, but these illegal actions are continuing. We have strongly protested," he said at an event in Chattogram last week.

"In some cases, the BSF follows protocol, but in many cases, it does not," he added.