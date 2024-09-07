News
Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 7, 2024 02:28 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 04:20 PM

News

Interim govt's approach same as previous govt: Anu Muhammad speaking on workers' protest

Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 7, 2024 02:28 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 04:20 PM

Noted economist Anu Muhammad criticised the interim government today for its actions to address workers' demands, saying that none of these concerns have been given proper attention.

"The workers protested with clear demands. Unfortunately, none of these have received any attention from the government," he said at a programme held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

"We are observing that the approach of the interim government, their statements, and actions are no different from the previous government. They continue to label every movement as a conspiracy or driven by outsiders, while crackdowns against the protesters persist," said Anu Muhammad, a former professor at Jahangirnagar University.

For the last few days, garment workers in industrial areas such as Tongi and Konabari in Gazipur have been staging protests, demanding better wages and working conditions.

"Why is this unrest continuing? The reason is simple—there has been no change in two fundamental areas: perspective and legal framework," Anu Muhammad said.

"Despite crucial contributions of working people during the movements, we see no attempts to address their core issues or to stand by their side," he added.

interim government bangladeshworkers protestAnu Muhammad
