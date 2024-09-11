Indian fish importers request Bangladesh to allow hilsa export during Durga Puja

India's Fish Importers Association has written a letter to Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain to allow export of hilsa to India during the Durga Puja next month, amid uncertainty over the shipments of the fish this year following unrest and change of government in the country.

The association's secretary Syed Anwar Maqsood, in a letter dated September 9, pointed out that while Bangladesh imposed a ban on hilsa export since 2012, it has been allowing the export of Bangladesh's national fish in a limited quantity from the first week of September until the end of the Durga Puja festival as a goodwill gesture for the last five years.

The same gesture may be allowed this year too, he requested in the letter to Touhid Hossain, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

The demand for hilsa from Bangladesh, especially of the Padma river, is in high demand in West Bengal, Delhi, Tripura and Assam. Last year, Bangladesh shipped 1,300 tonnes of hilsa fish to different states of India.

The adviser to the ministry of fisheries and livestock, Farida Akhter, had said on August 11 that the government will allow export of hilsa after meeting the demand of the countrymen.