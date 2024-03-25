Most Viewed

Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 25, 2024 02:34 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 25, 2024 02:54 PM
News

Holi 2024 in pictures: Festival of colours celebrated at Dhakeshwari Temple

Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 25, 2024 02:34 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 25, 2024 02:54 PM

Holi, a festival of colours of the Hindu community, is being celebrated today across the country.

The festival is being celebrated with much gaiety at the Dhakeshwari National Temple from this morning.

Holi 2024 in Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star

The celebrations went on peacefully and people from all walks of life wearing colourful face paints participated in the festival.

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, and to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest. The festival is also known as Dol Purnima (full moon day).

Holi 2024 in Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Under the arrangement of Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee, religious songs in praise of Lord Krishna and other rituals began this morning at Dhakeshwari National Temple on the occasion of Dol Purnima, according to a BSS report.

Abir will be offered at the feet of idols of Radha Krishna and Chaitanyadeb. Devotees will also offer the Abir to gods and goddesses.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Holi 2024 in Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Holi 2024 in Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Holi 2024 in Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Holi 2024 in Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Holi 2024 in Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Holi 2024 in Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Holi 2024 in Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Holi 2024 in Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Holi 2024 in Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
Holi 2024 in Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star
push notification