Holi 2024 in pictures: Festival of colours celebrated at Dhakeshwari Temple

Holi, a festival of colours of the Hindu community, is being celebrated today across the country.

The festival is being celebrated with much gaiety at the Dhakeshwari National Temple from this morning.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

The celebrations went on peacefully and people from all walks of life wearing colourful face paints participated in the festival.

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, and to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest. The festival is also known as Dol Purnima (full moon day).

