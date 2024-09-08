Hero Alom assaulted in Bogura court premises

He says BNP supporters attacked him; local BNP leader denies allegation

Ashraful Hosen Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, was beaten up by a group of people in the Bogura Chief Judicial Magistrate court premises after he filed a case against Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and former chief election commissioner Kazi Habubul Awal today.

Hero Alom alleged that BNP supporters attacked him. He is now undergoing treatment at the Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH).

Earlier this morning, he went to the Bogura Chief Judicial Magistrate court to file a case. He filed a case against 39 people for three incidents that occurred when he contested different elections.

The main accused are Quader, Awal, Alom's opposition candidate and former lawmaker Rezaul Karim Tansen (Jasad) of Bogura-4 constituency, and 27 other named AL leaders and activists.

Hero Alom's lawyer Md Mostafa Shakil said, "Hero Alom was beaten after filing the case. Senior Judicial Magistrate Rita Khatun asked PBI to investigate the case. The court will decide on the case after the investigation."

Hero Alam told The Daily Star from the hospital, "When I left the court building after filing the case, a group of BNP people attacked me. They compelled me to hold my ears and made me do squats. After that, they punched me in the face and head. They beat me in the chest and other parts of the body. The attackers alleged that I abused [BNP acting chairman] Tarique Rahman verbally in a speech.

"I never abused Tarique Rahman. If they have any evidence, I will go through any punishment. BNP does not have power yet. Before that, they started anarchy across the country. Have we ousted a dictator to bring another dictator to power?" he asked.

Contacted, Abdul Based, vice-president of Bogura District BNP and general secretary of Bogura District Lawyers' Association, told The Daily Star, "Hero Alom came to file a case against government officials and Awami League leaders and activists. BNP people should be happy because of that, then why would BNP people beat him up?

"Hero Alom brought this allegation to tarnish the image of BNP," said Abdul Based.

Sub-Inspector Rahim Rana of the Bogura Sadar Police Station told The Daily Star, "We have heard that Hero Alom was beaten up in court when he came to file a case, but no one has complained to us about it so far."