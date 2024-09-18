Health cadre officials protest ad-hoc appointments, place four-point demand

The health cadre officials today placed their four-point demand, including the cancellation of all notifications issued by the Public Service Commission (PSC) with recommendations for providing "illegal" condoning of doctors appointed on ad-hoc basis.

While protesting in front of the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital this afternoon, they also demanded the cancellation of "illegal" appointments, "illegal" promotions, and punishment subject to investigation of those involved in these irregularities.

The protesting doctors staged a sit-in programme under the banner of BCS Health Cadre Association. They announced that they will abstain from work from next Sunday unless their demands met within this time.

Umme Tania Nasrin, member secretary of the association, said, "In 2010-11, the then Awami League government appointed ad-hoc doctors. Then the doctors who passed BCS were made non-cadres and the ad-hoc cadres were rehabilitated."

"The ad-hoc doctors are getting seniority from the date of their appointment. We will not accept such injustice," she said.

Tania said, "Usually, after the foundation training, departmental exam and service period, ad-hoc appointments get the permanent status. But without complying these processes, the ad-hoc appointees are being appointed permanently and promoted."

Toufiq Ahmed, a member of the association, said all the illegal benefits given by the Awami League government in favour of 2,346 ad-hoc and project doctors who have failed BCS must be cancelled.

The health cadre association leaders said all such recommendation notifications should be cancelled and strict punishment should be ensured against those who were involved in these "irregularities" after investigation, as per the rules.

Earlier, on September 3, PSC recommended for promotion and appointment for the doctors hired on ad-hoc basis.