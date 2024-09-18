Hasina, former CECs, EC secretaries, and MPs sued for sedition charge in Ctg

Former Chief Election Commissioners (CEC) Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed, KM Nurul Huda, Kazi Habibul Awal, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former members of the parliament (MPs) in last national parliaments under the Awami League led government were sued for fraud and sedition charges yesterday today.

Md Ekramul Karim, a freedom fighter, lodged the case with the court of metropolitan magistrate Kazri Shariful Islam. Taking the complaint into cognisance, the court ordered police to investigate the case with an officer equivalent with Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) rank of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

The detailed order will be passed soon, said advocate Kafil Uddin, the plaintiff's lawyer.

The other accused in the case are former Election Commissioners Abu Hafiz, Md Javed Ali, Abdul Mobarak, Md Shahnewaz, Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam, Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, Brigadier General (Retd.) Ahsan Habib Khan, Begum Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir, and Anisur Rahman; Election Commission Secretaries Helaluddin Ahmed and Jahangir Alam, and former Road Transport and Bridges minister and AL general secretary Obaidul Quader.

According to the case statement, under the direction of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the accused, in collaboration with each other, hatched conspiracies to hold one-sided, fake elections without public participation, violating the democratic rights of the people and the constitution of the country.

Following the incident, unelected individuals were declared MPs, and later, they were made ministers and speakers. As the public failed to cast their votes for a long time, people got frustrated, leaving the democracy in a poor state. MPs and ministers later destroyed country's economy by laundering the money and national wealth, read the statement.

The Kazi Habibul Awal led Election Commission had been at the centre of controversy as it held the most recent national polls that was boycotted by the major opposition parties including BNP. The EC has been criticised for holding the last national polls in January this year, in which the AL had to field dummy independent candidates, many of whom were AL aligned, to make the polls appear participatory.

The KM Nurul Huda led commission became contentious after the December 2018 election with opposition parties alleging that ballot box stuffing took place the night before election day. In January 2019, Jatiya Oikyafront alleged before the EC that between 30 and 60 percent of the votes were cast the night before. The same month, Transparency International Bangladesh in a study found that stamping of ballots took place the night before election day in more than one centre in 33 of the 50 surveyed constituencies.

Again, the Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad led commission held a one-sided national election in January 2014 in which 153 lawmakers out of 300 were elected unopposed as most of the opposition, including BNP, boycotted the election.

The AL-led alliance won more than two-thirds majorities in the all three national elections held under the AL-led government.