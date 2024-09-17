Harassment in Cox's Bazar: Farokul put on one-day remand

Mohammad Farokul Islam, the prime accused in the case of harassment and assault at Cox's Bazar sea beach and the Lal Dighi area of the beach town on the night of September 11, was put on remand for one day.

The court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Srigiyna Tanchangya passed the remand order on Tuesday, said Mosiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station.

The accused will soon be questioned in remand, he added.

Earlier, Farokul was sent to jail by the court on Saturday after a five-day remand prayer.

A victim, who is a member of the Hijra community, filed a case with Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station on Saturday against two named and five-six unnamed suspects for harassing and assaulting women, said Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, additional superintendent of Cox's Bazar district police.

Farokul has been named as the prime accused in the case. The other named accused is one Nayan Rudra.

A team of the Detective Branch of Cox's Bazar police picked up Farokul, 22, from the town's Kalur Dokan area on Friday night, hours after videos of harassment and assault of several women went viral on social media, said Javed Mahmud, an officer-in-charge of DB in Cox's Bazar.

Farokul, a former madrasa student hailing from Chattogram's Lohagara upazila, has been residing in the Rumaliar Chhara area of Cox's Bazar town for several years. He claimed to be an Islami Chhatra Shibir activist.

The Daily Star has analysed at least seven videos of the harassment and assault. One of those videos shows Farokul, armed with a stick, and his associates verbally abusing a woman at the sea beach and forcing her to do squats while holding her ears.

In another video, the same group of men are seen approaching a woman sitting on a beach chair late at night on September 11.

They asked her what she was doing there "so late at night". The woman kept on saying, "I am a tourist. What is my fault?"

At one stage, they forced the woman to leave the beach.

In another video, Farokul is seen repeatedly hitting a woman with a stick in a room. The woman begged him to stop.

Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student front of Jamaat-e-Islami, said on its verified Facebook page that the accused does not belong to the organisation.