Govt urges public to report enforced disappearances to Inquiry Commission

Children of the victims of enforced disappearances hold their photos at a rally in front of the National Museum in Dhaka, May 28, 2022. Photo: Star

The government has issued a public appeal for information on missing persons, urging victims, families, or witnesses of enforced disappearances to provide details to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

The call for information was made in a notice signed by Md Bulbul Hossain, additional district judge and an official attached to the commission.

The commission was established to investigate cases of enforced disappearances allegedly involving law enforcement agencies, including the Bangladesh Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Branch (SB), Detective Branch (DB), Ansar Battalion, National Security Intelligence (NSI), Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Coast Guard, and other agencies, between 2010 and August 5 this year, the notice said.

The commission has asked victims, their family members, or witnesses to submit information in person, by mail, or via email between September 15 and September 30.

Complaints can also be filed by scheduling in-person appointments through the hotline from 10:30am to 4:00pm on working days.

The commission's office is located at 96, Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka. Email: [email protected]. They can be contacted via these hotlines: 01701662120 and 02-58812121.