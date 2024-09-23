Govt to take measures to prevent river erosion: Rizwana

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, announced today that immediate measures will be taken to prevent river erosion.

She stated that efforts are underway to protect farmland and alleviate the hardships of flood-affected communities. The government is also providing assistance to farmers and agricultural workers affected by recent floods.

She emphasised the importance of addressing these issues from the people's perspective, urging collaboration between the government and citizens to find solutions.

She made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a public hearing on flood and erosion, held at the District Commissioner's office in Noakhali today.

The adviser further noted that urgent steps will be taken to prevent further erosion and the intrusion of saline water, with local input being taken into consideration for implementation. She assured that the suggestions from today's public hearing would be evaluated. Additionally, an investigation has been ordered to determine why the Musapur regulator in Noakhali failed so quickly under flood water pressure on August 26.

Present at the hearing were the Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, the Director General of the Bangladesh Water Development Board, the Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali, and representatives from various local professions and communities.

Earlier, Rizwana Hasan visited the Musapur regulator and the erosion-affected Jonota Bazar in Companiganj, where she inspected the damage caused by the recent floods and assured swift remedial measures.