Govt planning 'blue network' of canals recovered from illegal occupation: Rizwana

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said that the government has a plan to establish a "blue network" using canals that can be recovered from illegal occupation in Dhaka.

She made these remarks at a workshop titled "Spatial and Temporal Changes in Dhaka City's Urban Ecosystem, Landscape and Biodiversity over the Past 100 Years and Formulation of Strategic Action Plan" organised by CEGIS at the Forest Department headquarters in the capital.

The adviser emphasised that RAJUK should conduct weekly operations to reclaim illegally occupied canals.

She also mentioned that no wrongdoing should be legalised, and operations should be intensified if necessary.

Additionally, she highlighted the need to plant grass in Dhaka's open spaces and involve the community in this effort.

Rizwana further emphasised that urban planning for Dhaka must prioritise greening, biodiversity conservation, and wetland preservation.

She called for environmentally compatible urban development plans and stressed the need for coordinated efforts among all departments to protect and expand green and wetland areas.

Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Mahmudul Hasan, administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation, and Major General (Retd) Md Siddiqur Rahman Sarkar, chairman of RAJUK, among others were present at the programme.

The workshop concluded with a call for collective efforts to protect Dhaka's environment and biodiversity.

Following the workshop, the advisor met with leaders of the Rubber Plantation Owners' Association, listened to their concerns, and assured them of taking necessary measures.