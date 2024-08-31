Govt committed to impartial investigation into recent massacre: Foreign Affairs Adviser

Md Touhid Hossain speaks to OIC foreign ministers in Cameroon

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain reaffirmed the interim government's commitment to an impartial and internationally credible investigation into the recent massacre in Bangladesh and the subsequent judicial processes.

He made the statement while addressing the 50th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on August 29-30.

The adviser highlighted the events surrounding and leading up to the second revolution in Bangladesh, which was driven by a mass uprising led by students.

He reiterated the resolution of the government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus for an impartial and internationally credible investigation into the massacre and subsequent due judicial processes.

He also informed the meeting about Bangladesh's accession to the International Convention on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

Md Touhid Hossain reiterated Bangladesh's ongoing engagement with the OIC, stressing the country's strong commitment to the peace process in Palestine, denouncement of Islamophobia and hate crimes against Muslims, and the promotion of trade and investment through enhanced transportation and communication infrastructure.

The CFM was held under the theme "Intra-OIC Transportation and Communication Infrastructure", where political, economic, social, cultural, and security issues were discussed.

A resolution titled "Situation of the Rohingya Muslim Community in Myanmar" was adopted unanimously, emphasising the need to maintain pressure on Myanmar authorities.

The adviser also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan.

Additionally, an open-ended meeting of the OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against the Rohingya took place on August 29.

During the session, the adviser highlighted the ongoing situation in Myanmar's Rakhine State and urged continued international pressure on Myanmar for a swift resolution to the crisis.