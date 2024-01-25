Fog across the country with light rain in Ctg: Met office

Light rain and drizzle are expected to occur in one or two places in the Chattogram division, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Deparfment's weather forecast today.

While the rest of the country anticipates mainly dry conditions, there is a possibility of a temporary partly cloudy sky, it said.

Moderate to thick fog is forecasted to blanket the entire country from midnight to the morning hours, persisting in some areas until noon.

This foggy weather may lead to disruptions in air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication, urging caution among travellers and commuters.

Night temperatures may fall slightly, while daytime temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, said the bulletin.

As the nation braces itself for these weather fluctuations, authorities advise citizens to stay updated with the latest weather reports and exercise caution during travel.