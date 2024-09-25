Five killed by lightning strikes in Thakurgaon, Panchagarh

Five people were killed and eight others injured in lightning strike incidents in Thakurgaon and Panchagarh on Tuesday and Wednesday, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent.

On Tuesday afternoon, three people including two teenage boys and a youth were killed and eight others injured in separate lightning strikes in Thakurgaon Sadar and Baliadangi upazila of the district.

The deceased were Ariful Islam, 15, son of Dulal Islam and Monir Islam, 14, son of Nazrul Islam of Laututhi village in the Sadar uapzila, and Ataur Rahman, 23, of Amzankhor Kalibari village in Baliadangi upazila.

The teenagers were struck by lightning while swimming in a local river, said Officer-in-Charge of Thakurgaon Police Station ABM Firoz Waheed.

On the other hand, Ataur was struck in the courtyard of their house, said Baliadangi Police Station OC Firoz Kabir.

The next day, a man was struck by lightning and killed at Gunjarhat village in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.

OC ABM Firoz Waheed confirmed that the victim Kalam Mia, 45,of the same village, became unconscious after being struck by lightning as he was fishing in a canal during the rain.

The on-duty doctor declared him dead when he was brought to Thakurgaon 250-bed General Hospital.

Further north in Panchagarh, Dinesh Chandra Barman, 27, of Aloakhawa village in Atwary upazila of the district, was killed by lightning on Tuesday afternoon as he was returning home amid rain after cutting grass from a crop field for their cattle. News of his death was confirmed by Musa Mia, OC of Atwary Police Station.

The injured are taking treatment at local hospitals.