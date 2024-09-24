Fake Facebook account created with Bangladesh Bank governor's name

A Facebook account has been created in the name of Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, and friend requests are being sent to senior officials of commercial banks.

Upon accepting these requests, various information is being sought, along with recommendations and lobbying efforts.

Bangladesh Bank has advised everyone to stay alert against such fraudulent activities.

This information was shared in a notice issued by the central bank on Sunday.

The notice warned, "It has recently been observed that fake accounts have been created on various social media platforms in the name of Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur. Everyone is requested to remain vigilant and not be misled by this."