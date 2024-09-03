Education adviser urges immediate halt to teacher harassment and forced resignations

Education and Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud has called for an immediate end to the forced resignations and harassment of teachers, labelling such practices as "completely unacceptable."

Speaking during a meeting with Ministry of Education officials at the Secretariat today, the adviser expressed concern over the ongoing incidents of forced resignations and harassment in educational institutions across the country.

He stressed that these activities must be stopped immediately.

Any allegations of corruption or misconduct against teachers or officials will be thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities, and necessary actions will be taken, the adviser said.

Local administrations have already been directed to address any illegal or criminal activities, he added.

In addition to addressing these issues, Wahiduddin urged students to maintain an environment conducive to learning in their educational institutions for their benefit.