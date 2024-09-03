Editors urge govt to remove laws used to suppress journalists

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today emphasised the crucial role of independent journalism in fostering national unity and strengthening democracy.

Addressing editors from various media outlets in a meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna, Yunus expressed his firm belief in the power of free press, urging the media to be vocal and transparent in their coverage, especially when it comes to critiquing the government.

Yunus made a special appeal to the editors, stressing the importance of establishing a national consensus through their writings. He encouraged them to accept diverse suggestions and to be unflinching in pointing out mistakes in all aspects of government operations. According to him, the media has a vital role in helping the government correct any missteps and ensuring that governance aligns with the people's will.

At the meeting, a major point of concern was the repressive clauses within the Digital Security Act and Cyber Security Act. The editors proposed an immediate suspension of these clauses, particularly those used to suppress journalists, with a commitment to reform them over time.

After emerging from the meeting, Mahfuz Anam, editor of The Daily Star, briefed the press, highlighting the key points discussed. The editors collectively emphasised the need for sweeping constitutional reforms, including the empowerment of local governments. They also brought up the reformation of autonomous bodies like the Anti-Corruption Commission, Human Rights Commission, and Election Commission to transform them into truly pro-people organisations, especially the Election Commission so that every election in the future can be a true reflection of the thinking of the nation and voters.

Additionally, there was a suggestion for forming a committee to explore further constitutional reforms, including judicial independence and police reform, to ensure a stronger democratic framework in the country.