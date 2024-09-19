Dubai-bound passenger detained with foreign currency worth Tk 2.44cr at Ctg airport

He has link with hundi transactions, NSI official says

Members of National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID), in a joint operation, detained a Dubai-bound passenger at Chattogram airport along with foreign currency worth Tk 2.44 crore today.

Md Jakir Hossain, a resident of Dhaka, had boarded a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport to go to Dubai via Chattogram around 7:30am.

Upon arrival at Shah Amanat International Airport, he was caught with a total of 770,000 Saudi Riyal worth around Tk 2.31 crore and 46,000 UAE Dirham, equivalent to Tk 13.80 lakh.

Group Captain Shaikh Abdullah Alamgir, director of Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, confirmed the incident.

An NSI officer told The Daily Star, "Based on information, we searched him when the flight landed in Chattogram. We later found the cash in his bag."

"Upon examining his passport, we discovered that he frequently traveled to Middle Eastern countries for hundi transactions," the officer added.

He will be handed over to police on charges of money laundering.