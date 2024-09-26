Cox's Bazar: 6 held over murder of army officer

Members of Bangladesh Army have arrested six people in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria upazila in connection with the killing of Lt Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon.

Lt Tanjim, 23, was stabbed to death during a drive to prevent a robbery in the upazila early Tuesday. Army personnel conducted the drive based on intelligence information.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) yesterday confirmed the arrest of six in a press release.

The arrestees are Babul Prokash, 44, Helal Uddin, 34, Anowar Hakim, 28, Arif Ullah, 25, Ziabul Karim, 45, and Md Hossain, 39.

Army personnel also recovered two locally-made guns, 11 bullets, a knife allegedly used in the killing, a pickup, and a motorbike.

During primary interrogation, it was revealed that four of the arrestees were directly involved in the murder while the two others provided the four with information, the release read.

Babul, who supplied money to commit the crime, confessed to interrogators that he had fatally stabbed Lt Tanjim.

Among the other arrestees, Helal is the second-in-command of the robber gang, Anwar is the driver, Arif is an armed member, and Ziabul and Hossain work as informants.

All the arrestees admitted their direct involvement in the incident. The operation of army is underway to arrest the other members of the robber gang involved in the crime, the ISPR said.

The ISPR release added that the arrestees were handed over to Chakaria Police Station.

A case was filed with the police station against the six over the murder, said Muhammad Rahmat Ullah, superintendent of Cox's Bazar police.

On Tuesday, an army team was responding to intelligence reports of robbery going on in Purba Maizpara village of Dulhazra union. Around 4:00am, seven to eight robbers, sensing the presence of the army personnel, tried to escape and Lt Tanzim chased after them.

The robbers attacked Lt Tanzim and stabbed him in the neck, severely injuring him and leading to huge blood loss, said an ISPR press release on Tuesday.

He was taken to Malumghat Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, added the release.

Born in Tangail, Lt Tanzim was a former student of Pabna Cadet College. He was commissioned in the Army Service Corps from Bangladesh Military Academy on June 8, 2022, after completion of the 82nd Long Course.