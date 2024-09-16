Committee to review claims of ‘deprived’ former public administration officials

The government has formed a five-member committee to evaluate the applications of former officials of the Ministry of Public Administration (MoPA) who feel they were deprived during their service under the Awami League administration.

The period under review is from 2009 to August 4, 2024.

The committee will be led by former finance secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan. It will include three members from the Cabinet Division, Public Administration, and Finance Ministries, all holding positions no lower than Additional Secretary, and one official from the Law Ministry with a rank no lower than Joint Secretary.

The committee will operate for three months.

Earlier today, Dr Mokhles Ur Rahman, senior secretary of MoPA, provided these details at a press conference held at the Secretariat.

Dr Rahman stated that the committee has been formed to review the applications of officials who have been deprived over the past 16 years while working under MoPA. He clarified that the committee will focus solely on those who have retired, not current employees.

In response to a query, the secretary revealed that MoPA has received approximately 2,500 applications from officials who feel they were deprived under the Awami League government. The committee will review these applications and make recommendations on the type of redress each official should receive. The primary focus will be on addressing their financial grievances.