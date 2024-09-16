BMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions

As the deep depression over India's West Bengal and adjoining areas persists, it is expected to move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken, according to BMD's latest weather bulletin on Monday.

Monsoon activity is prevalent over the country, with strong conditions prevailing over the North Bay.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds, are likely to occur in most places of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions. Many places in Rangpur, Dhaka, and Barishal divisions are also expected to experience such weather, with a few places in Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions also being affected, the bulletin said.

Moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions.

The temperature is expected to rise by one and three degrees Celsius across the country, both during the day and at night, it added.