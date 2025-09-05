Bangladesh sends emergency aid to Afghanistan earthquake victims

Air Force aircraft to deliver over 11 tonnes of relief supplies to Kabul

Bangladesh has dispatched emergency humanitarian aid to Afghanistan following a devastating earthquake that struck the country's eastern region on August 31, killing over 2,200 people and injuring more than 3,600.

The disaster also destroyed over 8,000 homes, leaving thousands homeless and triggering a severe humanitarian crisis.

Under the directive of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, a Bangladesh Air Force transport aircraft carrying 11.227 metric tonnes of relief materials left for Kabul early Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The consignment includes tents, blankets, winter clothing, bottled water, dry food, biscuits, powdered milk, noodles, clothes, and essential medicines. The aircraft is scheduled to return later the same day after completing the handover.

Before departure, Brigadier General Md Alimul Amin, director general of Operations and Planning at the Armed Forces Division, briefed the media in the presence of senior officials from the Armed Forces Division, Air Force, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.