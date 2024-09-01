Bangladesh could ask for Hasina's return from India: Foreign affairs adviser

The interim government's foreign affairs adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, has said that Bangladesh might consider seeking the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India as legal cases against her continue to mount.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters TV in Dhaka, the adviser mentioned that the increasing number of cases against Hasina could lead the country's home and law ministries to request her return, according to a report of Khaleej Times.

"There are so many cases [against Hasina]... I am not the right person to answer this [but] if there is a request from there [Ministry of Home and Ministry of Law] we have to ask for her... return to Bangladesh," he told Reuters.

He further said that such a move could place the Indian government in a difficult position, adding, "If there is a demand from there, that creates an embarrassing situation for the Indian government. So I think the Indian government knows this and I am sure they will take care of it."

Sheikh Hasina travelled to India on August 5, following student-led protests that escalated into violence.

The former PM has been implicated in at least 84 cases — 70 of which are for murder charges, eight on allegations of crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction and three on other charges — since she fled.

Elections and Rohingya Refugee Issue

Regarding the potential timeline for elections in the violence-stricken country, Touhid stated that there would be more clarity by September.

"All my colleagues in the council of advisers are extremely busy with bringing back normalcy. I think from September, [normalcy and normal functions] will start."

On the subject of providing refuge to Rohingyas, Hossain emphasised that Bangladesh has already done more than its fair share and is "not in a position to allow any more Rohingyas to enter." He urged other countries, including India, to "take charge of that," explaining, "It's a humanitarian issue that involves the entire world, not only Bangladesh. We have done more than our share, and the world should take charge of that."