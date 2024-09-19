Aziz and Benazir among 5 sued for trying to extort Tk 100cr from businessman

Five people, including former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed and former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, were sued today for demanding Tk 100 crore as extortion from a businessman in September 2019.

The others mentioned in the case are Aziz's brothers Tofayel Ahmed Joseph and Haris Ahmed alias Haris Hasan, and former captain of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab-3) Shafi Ullah Bulbul.

Selim Prodhan, chairman of Japan-Bangladesh Security Printing and Papers Ltd, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a report after an investigation into the matter.

In his complaint, Selim mentioned that as per the direction of Joseph, Haris, Aziz and Benazir, Shafi along with a team of Rab members, went to his Gulshan office at around 7:00pm on September 7 of 2019 and demanded a Range Rover as extortion.

They also allegedly threatened the complainant with dire consequences if the demand was not met.

Shafi again went to the complainant's Gulshan office at around 9:00pm on September 24 and told him that Haris and Joseph wanted to talk to him. When the complainant refused, Shafi threatened him with crossfire, according to the complaint.

"At around 1:30pm on September 30, as per direction of Joseph, Haris, Aziz and Benazir, Shafi with the help of several other Rab members, picked me up from a Thai Airways flight at the Hazrat Shahjalal Airport. Then they took me to the Rab headquarters in Uttara and tortured me. They demanded a Range Rover and Tk 100 crore as extortion but I refused again. Later, they brought me before the court in connection with a false case, in which I have been languishing for over four years," alleged the complainant.