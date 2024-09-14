Attackers on religious sites, sufi shrines to be brought to book: CA Office

Any attempts to disturb religious or cultural tolerance will be dealt strongly, govt says in statement

Condemning the recent attacks on religious and cultural sites and the Sufi shrines, the interim government said it is acting to bring the unscrupulous forces involved in the attacks to book.

The government has also moved to initiate stringent legal actions against the attackers, according to a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Office today.

"The interim government condemns in the strongest terms any hate speech and attacks on the religious and cultural sites and the Sufi shrines," the statement said.

The law enforcing agencies have been instructed to take adequate measures to protect the religious shrines and cultural sites, it said.

The statement said Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence of all beliefs for thousands of years.

"We are stating in unambiguous terms that we will remain a country of harmony and any attempts to disturb religious or cultural tolerance and harmony will be strongly dealt with without discrimination."

The statement was issued after incidents of attacks on Babe Jannat Dewanbag Sharif shrine in Madanpur area of Narayanganj's Bandar upazila, the shrine of Hazrat Shah Poran in Sylhet, and Shah Sufi Fasih Paglar Mazar in Gazipur's Porabari area were reported in the media recently.

Seven people were injured during the attack on the shrine of Hazrat Shah Poran in Sylhet.