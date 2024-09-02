Anwar Hossain Manju detained from Dhanmondi

Anwar Hossain Manju, former lawmaker and chairman of Jatiya Party (Manju), was detained from the capital's Dhanmondi area this afternoon.

Rabiul Hossain Bhuiyan, joint commissioner (North) of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed it.

A close aide of Manju told The Daily Star that a team of detectives picked him up as he came out of his Dhanmondi residence to go elsewhere.

He was a candidate in the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7 this year, but he was defeated.