ACC launches investigation against former CU VC

The Anti-Corruption Commission has decided to launch an investigation into Professor Shireen Akhter, former vice-chancellor of Chittagong University, on charges of corruption.

The ACC has found initial evidence suggesting that she abused her power, engaged in bribery, and carried out various irregularities, including illegal recruitment practices, to accumulate vast amounts of wealth.

According to the ACC's preliminary investigation, Shireen Akhter took bribes ranging from Tk. 16 to 20 lakh for each recruitment position and appointed over a hundred teachers in violation of university ordinances, and teacher recruitment policies.

The investigation also revealed that on June 4, 2023, she allegedly misappropriated Tk 18.5 lakh by organising a seminar titled "Bangabandhu, Liberation War, and Bangladesh." Furthermore, she is accused of embezzling Tk 44.5 lakh by inflating expenses for the inauguration ceremony of the Faculty of Marine Sciences and Fisheries building and another Tk 22.5 lakh on the same day for a different meeting.

Additionally, sources suggest that Shireen Akhter created a personal syndicate by appointing individuals through nepotism, enabling her to collect bribes and illicit financial benefits, leading to the accumulation of substantial illegal wealth.

Shireen Akhter was the first female VC of CU and 18th overall. She was appointed as VC on November 3, 2019, and stepped down in March 2024.