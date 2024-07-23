6 more hurt in previous days' clashes die

At least 146 dead so far

Six more people, who were injured during the previous days' clashes between agitators and law enforcers, died on Monday, said police and hospital authorities.

Four died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital having suffered either bullet or shotgun pellet injuries, according to the hospital's death register and police.

Three of the four deceased were identified as Rasel, 20, Azizul Mia, and Razu, 36. The other person who died at DMCH was an unidentified person, aged around 35.

Besides, police received two bodies from the National Institute of Neuroscience and Hospital and sent those to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for autopsies, said Ahad Ali, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

They were injured in clashes that broke out in Uttara and Gulshan areas in the previous few days, he said.

With Monday's deaths, at least 146 lives have been lost since last Tuesday, when six people were killed in violence. On Thursday, at least 29 people died in clashes between agitators and law enforcers and ruling party activists.

Another victim injured in Wednesday's violence also died on Thursday. On Friday, at least 66 people were killed across the country. On Saturday, at least 25 people died including four who were injured in earlier clashes.

On Sunday, at least seven were killed in the clashes, and six others who were injured in previous days' clashes died.

The overall death toll from the violence centring quota demonstrations may rise as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals where dozens of critically injured patients were taken for treatment. Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved-ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital sources.

The forensic departments at DMCH, Suhrawardy Medical College and Mitford Hospital so far conducted autopsies on 84 bodies and they have nine pending.

Meanwhile, none was reported killed yesterday as no major clash was reported across the county on the third day of nationwide curfew.

The curfew was declared and armed forces were deployed on Friday night to assist the civil administration in ensuring national security and protecting lives and property. On Saturday night, the government extended the curfew till further notice.

This correspondent visited different areas in Dhaka, including Mohammadpur, Rampura, Badda, and Mirpur, that had turned battlefields at the height of the violence. There was an uneasy calm yesterday.

Members of the armed forces, police, and Rab were seen patrolling different points.

In another development, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday said three police personnel were killed and 1,117 others were injured in clashes centring the quota protests across the country.

Over 200 are stated to be in critical condition and three of them are in the intensive care unit, he told reporters after visiting injured police personnel at Central Police Hospital in Dhaka.