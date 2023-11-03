41st BCS: PSC scraps recommendation of 4 aspirants

The Public Service Commission (PSC) today scrapped the recommendations of four aspirants, recommended in 41st BCS examination, for providing false information in applications.

The candidates are Abdullah Al Amin Sarkar, Mithun Hawladar, Pritam Kumar Mandal, and Ali Akbar Sohail.

The PSC also cancelled their candidacy for the 43rd BCS examination, said Controller of Examinations (Cadre) of PSC Ananda Kumar Biswas.

"'These four candidates in the 41st BCS have misled the PSC with various false information such as providing wrong certificates," he said.

The final result of the 41st BCS was declared on August 6. Some 2,520 qualified candidates are recommended for recruitment in various cadres.

On November 27, 2019, the PSC published the 41st BCS notification. More than 4 lakh candidates applied for the test.