30 garment factories in Ashulia closed amid protests

At least 30 garment factories in Ashulia announced closure amid protests by job-seeking workers demanding "proportional" hiring of men and women at the factories, according to Industrial Police.

Since morning, job-seekers in Ashulia have blocked the Nabinagar-Chandra and Baipail-Abdullahpur roads at different points.

They gathered in front of various factories along these routes, demanding employment and proportional hiring of men and women at the garment factories, among other demands.

At one point, the protesting workers erected barricades at various points on the two roads and started throwing stones at different factories.

This led to severe traffic congestion and heightened tension on these roads.

During the protests, members of the Industrial Police and the army reached the scene and managed to persuade the workers to remove the barricades on the Baipail-Abdullahpur road, restoring traffic flow.

However, the Nabinagar-Chandra road in front of DEPZ remains blocked.

Superintendent of Police Sarwar Alam of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star, "Today's workers are protesting for jobs, along with other demands, including proportional hiring of men and women in garment factories. With the support of the army, we were able to clear the Baipail-Abdullahpur road, but the barricade remains in front of DEPZ. As a result, at least 30-35 others have declared closure."

"We are working to resolve the issue," he added.