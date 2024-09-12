219 garment factories closed in Ashulia amid labour unrest

A total of 219 garment factories were declared shut in Ashulia Industrial area so far today due to the labour unrest.

Of these, 86 factories were shut by the authorities for indefinite period under Section 13 (1) of the Labour Act, and the remaining 133 factories remained closed as they declared a general holiday.

Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, confirmed the development to The Daily Star this morning.

The official said that some of the factories remain closed following the labour unrest that took place for several days in the area. Production in some factories remained suspended because workers did not return to work since their demands were not met.

However, there was no report of any attack or vandalism of any factory, or any road blockade anywhere in the area today, he said.

Meanwhile, some workers were seen entering their factories in the morning but later left without joining work, our Savar correspondent reports.

Additional police personnel, and members of army, Rapid Action Battalion and Border Guard Bangladesh were deployed in front of the factories to avoid any untoward incident in the industrial area.

The joint forces have been continuing their patrol in the industrial area.