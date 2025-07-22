Tangail mourns as two Milestone plane crash victims laid to rest

Among those killed in yesterday's Air Force jet crash at Milestone College in Dhaka's Diabari area were two children from Tangail -- eighth-grader Tanvir Ahmed of Mirzapur and third-grader Mehnaz Akter Humayora of Sakhipur.

News of their deaths cast a shadow of grief over their home villages, where mourning families and stunned neighbours gathered in silence.

Tanvir was the elder son of Rubel Miah, a resident of Nayapara village in Mirzapur upazila. Rubel had moved to Dhaka years ago in search of better opportunities, hoping to provide his sons with a quality education.

According to family members, Tanvir was waiting to attend his coaching class after regular school hours when the plane crashed into the school premises. He suffered severe burns and was taken to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

"His body was charred instantly," said Sajib Miah, a cousin of Rubel.

"His younger brother, Tashrif Ahmed, a class III student at the same school, had returned home earlier."

Tanvir's body was brought back to Nayapara late last night. His namaz-e-janaza was held at 10:00am today, followed by burial in his family graveyard, said Rashedul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirzapur Police Station .

Meanwhile, nine-year-old Mehnaz Akter Humayora -- the only daughter of Milestone College lecturer Delwar Hossain also lost her life in the crash.

Delwar, a resident of Uttara in Dhaka was from Hotea village in Sakhipur upazila.

After news of Humayora's death reached the village, locals were seen mourning outside the family home.

"She and her father used to visit the village regularly. Everyone is in deep shock," said Kawsar Ahmed, a cousin of Delwar.

Humayora's body was brought to the village and buried after her janaza at 11:30am this morning, Kawsar added.

Abul Kalam, OC of Sakhipur Police Station, said he had heard of the child's death but had not yet received full details.

The death toll from yesterday's crash has risen to 27, with 25 of the victims confirmed to be children.

At least 78 people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and five of them are in critical condition, Professor Md Sayedur Rahman, the chief adviser's special assistant for health and family welfare, said.