Air Force Jet Crash
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 22, 2025 10:25 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:29 AM

Most Viewed

Air Force Jet Crash
Air Force Jet Crash

Nation observes mourning day after deadly jet crash

Tue Jul 22, 2025 10:25 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:29 AM
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 22, 2025 10:25 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:29 AM
Photo: Palash Khan

The government is observing a national day of mourning today following the crash of an Air Force jet inside the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara.

To mark the day, the national flags have been flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous, and educational institutions across the country.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Similar instructions have been given to Bangladeshi missions abroad. Special prayers will be offered at places of worship for the deceased and the injured.

A Bangladesh Air Force jet plunged from the sky and slammed into the school's Diabari campus in Uttara around 1:30pm yesterday. The aircraft burst into flames on impact, killing over 27 people, including the pilo.

 

 

Related topic:
Fighter Jet Crashes in Milestone College UttaraAir Force F7 jet crashes in Uttara
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Silence, sorrow replace school bells at Milestone after air force jet crash

2d ago

Nation mourns lost children

2d ago
We need a revival of our conscience

We need a revival of our conscience

11h ago

State to honour two teachers killed in Milestone jet crash

12h ago
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

সরাসরি গুলির নির্দেশ হাসিনার

দ্য ডেইলি স্টারের মাসব্যাপী অনুসন্ধানে উঠে এসেছে, পলাতক সাবেক প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা সেই সময়ে রাষ্ট্রীয় বাহিনীগুলোকে নির্দেশ দেওয়ার পরেই প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের ব্যবহার বেড়ে যায়। যাচাইকৃত ফোনালাপেও...

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

১৫ বছরে আওয়ামী সন্ত্রাসে নিহতদের তালিকা প্রস্তুতের নির্দেশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে