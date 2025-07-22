Nation observes mourning day after deadly jet crash

The government is observing a national day of mourning today following the crash of an Air Force jet inside the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara.

To mark the day, the national flags have been flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous, and educational institutions across the country.

Similar instructions have been given to Bangladeshi missions abroad. Special prayers will be offered at places of worship for the deceased and the injured.

A Bangladesh Air Force jet plunged from the sky and slammed into the school's Diabari campus in Uttara around 1:30pm yesterday. The aircraft burst into flames on impact, killing over 27 people, including the pilo.