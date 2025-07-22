Air Force Jet Crash
Milestone tragedy: united by grief, blood donors flock to burn institute

Photo: Palash Khan

People from across the country have been rushing to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to donate blood to the victims who were injured in Uttara plane crash and undergoing treatment there.

Women, young men, and even students from different religious institutions were seen gathering at the institute to stand in line for blood donation.

Members of the Rover Scouts and Red Crescent were collecting names and phone numbers of donors inside the hospital compound.

Md Hasan, a member of the Rover Scouts, said, "We are registering names now. Once we get a signal from the 8th floor, we will start taking blood, one by one."

Khaled Ahmed, a dairy businessman who rushed to Dhaka from Moulvibazar, said, "My blood group is O negative. I heard this group is in high demand, so I didn't waste time. I came here to donate blood, praying for the recovery of those children."

Yamin, who came from Jatrabari, added, "We can't just sit back while others suffer due to a lack of blood. That's why I rushed here."

Women were also seen stepping up. Aziza, who came from Nozurganj in Keraniganj, said, "I came with a relative to donate blood. A few more are on their way. We just want the children to survive and recover."

